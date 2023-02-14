 
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Seventeen’s Seungkwan and Twice’s Momo reunite after awkward past meeting

Twice’s Momo and Seventeen’s Seungkwan met again recently after their strange past meeting. Seungkwan was seen in a TikTok video with Momo and Jihyo where they did the BSS Fighting Challenge.

Seungkwan mentioned in a live broadcast previously that he was “traumatized” from a past interaction with Momo. He explained that both of the groups overlapped when it came to comeback schedules. “We overlapped so much with TWICE. Like ‘Ooh Ahh’ and ‘Mansae’ were overlapped. ‘Pretty U’ and ‘Cheer Up’ were exactly in the same time period. Also, ‘Signal’ and ‘Don’t Wanna Cry’ overlapped and ‘Likey’ and ‘Clap.’”

Due to this repeating coincidence, Seungkwan made a comment in front of Twice, saying: “If we keep matching, our companies should have a talk.”

The singer left out a couple of words, so the Twice members were left confused and stayed silent. According to Seungkwan, the mood immediately turned awkward. Though the worst part for him was the stern expression on Momo’s face: “I have trauma.”

Momo made a separate video, apologizing for her reaction: “I guess I couldn’t control my facial expression so I was probably like, ‘Eh?’ I feel very sorry.”

In their TikTok video, the trio hilariously recreated the interaction and then continued on with the challenge.

