Olivia Wilde reflects on ‘crippling’ love three months after Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde reflected on love and what it entails around three months after her break up from Harry Styles.

The actor-turned-director, 38, too to her Instagram Story to repost an excerpt from author John Steinbeck’s letter to his son, Thom, on Valentine’s Day, which explains different types of love.

“There are several kinds of love. One is a selfish, mean, grasping, egotistical thing which uses love for self-importance. This is the ugly and crippling kind,” he wrote in the 1958 note.

“The other is an outpouring of everything good in you—of kindness and consideration and respect—not only the social respect of manners but the greater respect which is recognition of another person as unique and valuable.”

The letter concludes, “The first kind can make you sick and small and weak but the second can release in you strength, and courage and goodness and even wisdom you didn’t know you had.”

The duo made headlines when they were photographed holding hands at Styles’ manager’s wedding in January 2021.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the twosome sparked a connection when they started working together on the set of Wilde’s directorial Don’t Worry Darling.

Wilde’s romance with the British singer came two months after she split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis and three months after Styles joined her film.

In November 2022, Page Six confirmed that Wilde and Styles, 28, broke up after nearly two years of dating.

“There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” a source told the outlet at the time.