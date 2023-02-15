 
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
Meghan Markle dubbed 'stupid wife' in South Park's latest episode

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were roasted in the latest episode of South Park, titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour.

The description of episode two of season 26 read: “The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.”

Meanwhile, in the teaser clip of the infamous cartoon show, Kyle can be seen saying: “It seriously is driving me crazy. I'm sick of hearing about them but I can't get away from them! They're everywhere. In my (expletive) face.”

Stan replied: “Look, Kyle, we just kind of don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife.”

This episode came after the Duke of Sussex concluded his promotional tour for his bombshell tell-all memoir Spare.

The couple had also unveiled their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan before the book and followed by Meghan’s podcast Archetypes.

