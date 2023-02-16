Robin Wright reveals the real reason she reunited with ex Sean Penn

Robin Wright clarified her relationship status with ex-husband Sean Penn after the two made headlines for reuniting last month.

The couple were spotted in public together for the first time in six years, per images obtained by Page Six.

During an interview with E! News, the House of Cards actress shared that she is happy to maintain a friendship with Penn, with whom she shares kids Dylan, 31, and Hopper Penn, 29.

The exes of 13 years were seen making their way through a terminal as they walked off an escalator each holding their respective luggage on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day long weekend, which fell began on Friday, January 13, 2023.

“We were going to an event for our children,” she said of their outing. “We’re always gonna be a family, whether we’re together or apart, you know, and I think that’s beautiful and I wish that for everybody.”

She also added that it was a “gift” to be “friends with the father of your children” because being divorced while having kids is “one of the most difficult things in life.”

The former couple was married from 1996 to 2010.

In the years since their split, Robin and Sean have gone on to work with their kids in various projects. Dylan and Sean teamed up together for the 2021 film Flag Day, while Dylan starred alongside Hopper in the 2022 movie Signs of Love.

And most recently, Robin got to play Hopper's on-screen mother in the upcoming drama Devil's Peak, which premieres February 17th, 2023.