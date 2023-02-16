Ben Affleck reveals what Jennifer Lopez, kids think of his Dunkin’ commercial: ‘They’re charmed by it’

File Footage

Ben Affleck talked about his headline making Dunkin’ Donuts commercial as he revealed his wife Jennifer Lopez and kids are amused by his love for coffee and the brand.

In an interview with People Magazine, the Gone Girl star said he thinks the Marry Me star and his kids Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, and step kids, Emme, and Max are “charmed by it.”

“I think they’re charmed by it. I like to think so. I don’t know if it’s true, but, just as with so many other things, it’s what I tell myself,” the Hollywood star said.

“I think it’s tolerated, which is the most you can hope for as the parent of adolescents, I found,” he added.

Affleck said because “there aren’t as many” Dunkin’ outlets in Los Angeles where his kids live, hence, they find his obsession with the brand unique.

“I think they think of it as a slightly eccentric habit of their dad’s, that like, there’s this one coffee shop that I really stick with and go to, but they know that it’s associated with sort of where I grew up and Boston,” he said.

“I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin’,” Affleck joked.

“In Boston, it was such a big deal,” he continued. “I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston.”

For the unversed, Affleck became the talk of the town after he recently surprised his fans by serving them coffee and doughnuts while filming a commercial for the outlet.




