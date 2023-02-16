 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck reveals what Jennifer Lopez, kids think of his Dunkin’ commercial: ‘They’re charmed by it’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

File Footage

Ben Affleck talked about his headline making Dunkin’ Donuts commercial as he revealed his wife Jennifer Lopez and kids are amused by his love for coffee and the brand.

In an interview with People Magazine, the Gone Girl star said he thinks the Marry Me star and his kids Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, and step kids, Emme, and Max are “charmed by it.”

“I think they’re charmed by it. I like to think so. I don’t know if it’s true, but, just as with so many other things, it’s what I tell myself,” the Hollywood star said.

“I think it’s tolerated, which is the most you can hope for as the parent of adolescents, I found,” he added.

Affleck said because “there aren’t as many” Dunkin’ outlets in Los Angeles where his kids live, hence, they find his obsession with the brand unique.

“I think they think of it as a slightly eccentric habit of their dad’s, that like, there’s this one coffee shop that I really stick with and go to, but they know that it’s associated with sort of where I grew up and Boston,” he said.

“I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin’,” Affleck joked.

“In Boston, it was such a big deal,” he continued. “I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston.”

For the unversed, Affleck became the talk of the town after he recently surprised his fans by serving them coffee and doughnuts while filming a commercial for the outlet.


More From Entertainment:

John Legend drops adorable glimpse of his ‘best Valentine’s dates,’ leaves fans in awe

John Legend drops adorable glimpse of his ‘best Valentine’s dates,’ leaves fans in awe
Jonathan Majors once forced to 'walk out' from Marvel meeting

Jonathan Majors once forced to 'walk out' from Marvel meeting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘search’ for ‘funds; to maintain their lifestyle in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘search’ for ‘funds; to maintain their lifestyle in US
Prince Harry ‘sacrificing his family on the PR altar’

Prince Harry ‘sacrificing his family on the PR altar’
Rihanna slams paps for clicking pictures of her son without consent, ‘it’s a violation’

Rihanna slams paps for clicking pictures of her son without consent, ‘it’s a violation’
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes exit slumps 'GMA3' ratings

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes exit slumps 'GMA3' ratings
Kanye West, Bianca Censori opts to 'movie night' on Valentine Day

Kanye West, Bianca Censori opts to 'movie night' on Valentine Day
Jennifer Coolidge breaks down her sudden spike of fame

Jennifer Coolidge breaks down her sudden spike of fame
Here’s how Super Bowl Halftime show director kept Rihanna and her secret safe

Here’s how Super Bowl Halftime show director kept Rihanna and her secret safe
Robin Wright reveals the real reason she reunited with ex Sean Penn

Robin Wright reveals the real reason she reunited with ex Sean Penn
Rebel Wilson explains why she ‘halted’ weight loss for ‘Pitch Perfect’

Rebel Wilson explains why she ‘halted’ weight loss for ‘Pitch Perfect’