 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin gears up to resume ‘Rust’ filming after manslaughter charges

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Alec Baldwin gears up to resume ‘Rust’ filming after manslaughter charges
Alec Baldwin gears up to resume ‘Rust’ filming after manslaughter charges

Alec Baldwin is all set to resume filming Rust following two counts of involuntary manslaughter charges in the 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Baldwin, 64, will return to his role as both an actor and a producer on Rust after he was formally charged in the case of cinematographer Hutchins' fatal shooting.

The production on the western film, which initially halted in 2021 in the wake of Hutchins’ death, will resume this spring with original crew members, according to a press release obtained by E! News.

"Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started," director Joel Souza said in a statement.

"My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

The press release further stated that safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan of Tenet Production Safety have also been added to the crew.

“The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition,” the release noted. “Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set,” the release read.

Meanwhile, Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins will join Rust crew as an executive producer and Bianca Cline will serve as the new cinematographer.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘powerful’ upcoming music: ‘theme is freedom’

Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘powerful’ upcoming music: ‘theme is freedom’
Rihanna explains why she dresses up her son in floral and hot pink outfit

Rihanna explains why she dresses up her son in floral and hot pink outfit
Penn Badgley confesses his relationship with ex Blake Lively ‘saved’ him

Penn Badgley confesses his relationship with ex Blake Lively ‘saved’ him
Rihanna talks son’s relationship with A$AP Rocky: ‘obsessed with his father’

Rihanna talks son’s relationship with A$AP Rocky: ‘obsessed with his father’

Ben Affleck reveals what Jennifer Lopez, kids think of his Dunkin’ commercial

Ben Affleck reveals what Jennifer Lopez, kids think of his Dunkin’ commercial
John Legend drops adorable glimpse of his ‘best Valentine’s dates,’ leaves fans in awe

John Legend drops adorable glimpse of his ‘best Valentine’s dates,’ leaves fans in awe
Robert Glasper turns Chris Brown insult into sold-out shirts

Robert Glasper turns Chris Brown insult into sold-out shirts
Jonathan Majors once forced to 'walk out' from Marvel meeting

Jonathan Majors once forced to 'walk out' from Marvel meeting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘search’ for ‘funds; to maintain their lifestyle in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘search’ for ‘funds; to maintain their lifestyle in US
Selena Gomez talks ‘triggering’ Disney past: ‘I want to be who I am’

Selena Gomez talks ‘triggering’ Disney past: ‘I want to be who I am’
Prince Harry’s ‘twisted’ claims have ‘enraged’ Prince William

Prince Harry’s ‘twisted’ claims have ‘enraged’ Prince William
Prince Harry ‘sacrificing his family on the PR altar’

Prince Harry ‘sacrificing his family on the PR altar’