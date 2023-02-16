Alec Baldwin gears up to resume ‘Rust’ filming after manslaughter charges

Alec Baldwin is all set to resume filming Rust following two counts of involuntary manslaughter charges in the 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Baldwin, 64, will return to his role as both an actor and a producer on Rust after he was formally charged in the case of cinematographer Hutchins' fatal shooting.

The production on the western film, which initially halted in 2021 in the wake of Hutchins’ death, will resume this spring with original crew members, according to a press release obtained by E! News.

"Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started," director Joel Souza said in a statement.

"My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

The press release further stated that safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan of Tenet Production Safety have also been added to the crew.

“The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition,” the release noted. “Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set,” the release read.

Meanwhile, Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins will join Rust crew as an executive producer and Bianca Cline will serve as the new cinematographer.