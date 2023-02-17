 
Pink talks weight gain and recovery from surgery

Pink weighs in on the ‘life changing’ experience of becoming a ‘bionic woman’ with her newly replaced hip and neck disc.

Pink weighed in on everything in her most recent interview with Variety magazine.

There she talked about ‘bouncing back’, post surgery, as well as her weight gain, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She started by explaining, “Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body. Especially during COVID — I gained 36 lbs.”

The singer also recalled, “All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough. And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck.”

Since the surgery, Pink feels she’s become a “bionic woman” and even managed to lose over 36 Ibs in the process.

Referencing her home bound status at that time, Pink admitted, “I am stronger than I've ever been in my life. And I'm ready to go, and I'm ready to get the hell out of here. I've been home way too long.”

