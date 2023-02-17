 
Friday Feb 17 2023
King Charles warned of more protests after Milton Keynes

Friday Feb 17, 2023

King Charles warned of more protests after Milton Keynes

Republic´s leader Graham Smith has expressed his resolve to protest against the royals after King Charles was heckled by anti-monarchy protesters in Milton Keynes.

He tweeted, "I asked Charles why he´s wasting money on the coronation. He didn´t want to answer."

"We´re determined to get the message across that it´s OK to protest against the royals," he added.

King Charles III on Thursday encountered a group of anti-monarchy activists while on walkabout in the city of Milton Keynes north of London.

A group of protesters held up distinctive yellow placards with the message "Not my king", joining a crowd waving Union Jack flags.

The demonstration was organised by "Republic", a group calling for an end to the monarchy and an elected head of state in Britain.

Republic has also announced it will hold a protest at the coronation on May 6.

Charles was attending a reception at a church to mark Milton Keynes becoming a city as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II´s Platinum Jubilee.

