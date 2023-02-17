 
Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti pack on PDA after Shakira shaded them with new video

Gerard Pique and his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti were captured packed on PDA after dissed them in new video.

The former Barcelona star and the 23-year-old PR student were seen locking lips while watching a FC Andorra match.

Gerard and Clara got intimate more than one time throughout the duration of the match to show the Colombian singer how well their romance was going, reported by Marca Magazine.

This comes after the Waka Waka hitmaker uploaded her video while lip syncing to SZA’s hit Kill Bill lyrics on Valentine’s Day.

“I might kill my ex/Not the best idea/His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?” the singer mouths in the reel, which garnered more than 2 million views in just 24 hours after she posted it.

“I might kill my ex/I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone/I did it all for love,” the mother-of-two continued.

