Everything there is to know about The Witcher Rats spin off on Netflix

Friday Feb 17 2023
Everything to know about the The Witcher spin off that will be following The Rats. In November of 2022, a source called RedanianIntelligence reported that there is a spinoff of the popular Netflix show The Witcher in the works. The Rats are a group of criminals in the Witcher universe that will play a significant role in season 3 of the series.

The source further revealed that it will be a live action series that will focus specifically on the group of Nilfgaardian youngsters. In the books this group plays a role in the storyline of the character Ciri as she goes on to join them for a short period of time.

The show will reportedly be called Riff Raff and will commence shooting between April and September of 2023.

Netflix has yet to confirm the report. This would be the third spinoff from the book adaptation, with the first being the animated The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf followed by The Witcher: Blood Origin.


