Prince William amused by ‘South Park’ roasting brother Harry, royal insider

Royal experts predict Prince William will be amused by the thinly-veiled slings aimed at his estranged brother Harry and Meghan Markle in the Comedy Central animated series South Park, per New York Post.

The cartoon depicts the exiled Duke and Duchess of Sussex chanting, “We want privacy” — on an ironic national platform.

On Friday, February 17th, 2023, a royal insider told the outlet on Good Morning Britain that while Prince Willaim “doesn’t watch” the show, “But I reckon one of his friends will have seen it on social media and [sent a clip his way].”

The Buckingham Palace whisperer continued, “I think he’s probably seen it and will have had a wry smile on his face [when watching].”

Prince William, 40, and Harry, 38, have reportedly been embroiled in familial discord since the younger of the royal brothers married Markle, 41, in May 2018.

Moreover, Harry and Meghan have come under fire for their pursuit of privacy while also making explosive statements against the Royal Family, especially after Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare and their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.