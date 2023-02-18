Marvel on 'Ant-Man' star Evangeline Lilly 'controversial' views: 'None our business'

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lily revealed Marvel Studios never interfered in her political views.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Marvel actor spoke highly of the studio that they give freedom to keep professional and private life separate.

"They're very respectful," Lilly continued. "In fact, I've had direct conversations with them that I have instigated and they've always said, 'That's not our business. That's not for us to tell you how to live your life or what opinions to have.'

And I actually even got a really supportive phone call from Peyton Reed at one point and just saying like, 'Just so you know, there's some rumors spreading about Marvel ditching you or canceling you. And that didn't come from Marvel, and that didn't come from us, so just ignore that."

Previously, the Lost star was under fire for her anti-vaccine support. In January 2022, the 43-year-old participated in an anti-vax march in Washington, D.C., to back her "bodily sovereignty movement."

She also took to social media to express her anti-vax talking points, saying, "I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, ex-communication from society…under any threat whatsoever."

Lilly's recent Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently running in theaters and received mixed reviews.