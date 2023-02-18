Liam Neeson blames Star Wars franchise for damaging its own ‘mystery and magic’

Liam Neeson has addressed the most-asked question; whether he would reprise his role of Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in a Star Wars spinoff.

Neeson, 70, who made a cameo appearance as his character Qui-Gon Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi last summer, appeared on Watch What Happens Live Thursday episode.

The Taken actor revealed that he doesn't want his own spin-off series because the Star Wars franchise is damaging its own magic.

Neeson famously played Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in 1999’s prequel trilogy opener, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

The Schindler's List star was asked by a fan whether he’s interested in reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s mentor. “No, I’m not,” Neeson responded.

“There’s so many spin-offs of Star Wars. It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way,” he explained.

Neeson further stated, “It was nice to do the little bit with Ewan [McGregor].”

The Ice Road actor is currently promoting Marlowe, in which he plays the titular detective character alongside Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange and Alan Cumming.