Saturday Feb 18 2023
K-drama Taxi Driver premiers at No.1 with second season

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Taxi Driver premiers at No. 1 with the release of its second season
SBS’ popular drama Taxi Driver premiers at No. 1 with the release of its second season. The K-drama premiered with significantly higher ratings than its first season on February 17th. It went on to gain an overall nationwide rating of around 12.1 percent according to Nielsen Korea. This makes it that night’s most watched Friday-Saturday drama.

It is also the most watched show to air on Friday night among the key demographic ages which are between 20 to 49. The show managed to get an average rating of 5.2 from this group in the Seoul Metropolitan area specifically.

The series is based on the webtoon by the same name, that focuses on a taxi service that delivers justice for those people who for some reason are not able to receive it through the law. The drama stars Lee Je Hoon as the lead and had a successful run with its first season in 2021.

