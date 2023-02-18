Brooklyn Beckham promises he’s not ‘switching career’ as he plays football with pals

Brooklyn Beckham showed off his stunning skills as he took to the football ground for a friendly match with pals in Los Angeles on Friday.

Brooklyn, who is the eldest child of football legend David Beckham and posh designer Victoria Beckham, took to his Instagram Stories and shared fun glimpse from the match.

The self-proclaimed chef, 23, poked fun at his controversial cooking tutorials and jokingly captioned the snap, “Don't worry I'm not changing careers.”

He also wrote, “Nice playing last night with the lads @AlexmRoe.”

In the shared picture, Brooklyn was seen donning a white UAE kit for the friendly game.

Brooklyn was joined by his wife Nicola Peltz, 28, who watched proudly from the stands and cheered on her husband.

The heiress sported a black padded jacket and shared a slew of radiant snaps to her social media, pulling a peace sign. Behind her, Brooklyn was spotted gazing out to the football pitch.