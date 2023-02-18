 
Chase Stokes says he's 'very proud' of girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini at 'Outer Banks' season three premiere

Chase Stokes shared some rare thoughts on rumored girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini at the Outer Banks season three premiere in Los Angeles.

At the season three premiere night for the Netflix series Outer Banks on Thursday, February 16 night, Chase Stokes was joined by co-stars including ex-girlfriend Madelyn Cline.

Stokes, 30, spoke with Extra about Kelsea Ballerini's SNL performance and said, "She's an incredible human being. I adore her to death. This is a huge moment for her. So, I'm just very, very proud of her."

According to Daily Mail, the dating rumours for the couple swirled when they were spotted at a Georgia vs. TCU football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ballerini, 29, will debut her Saturday Night Live performance on March 4.

