Sunday Feb 19 2023
Nicole Scherzinger, boyfriend Thom Evans hang out amid split rumours

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend Thom Evans were out and about with friends after they were rumoured to have been broken up.

According to Page Six, the Pussycat Dolls singer and the former rugby player stepped out together Thursday night, February 16th, 2023, for dinner with friends at Hudson House in Beverly Hills.

“[They] looked absolutely smitten with each other,” a spy told the outlet exclusively. “They were constantly gazing into each other’s eyes while having the best night out.”

The outing came less than two weeks after Scherzinger and Evans denied a report that they had called it quits on their three-year relationship.

“Wow this is news to us [eyes emoji],” the pair wrote on their respective Instagram Stories earlier this month. “What a joke [crying laughing emoji]”

The couple started dating in late 2019 after meeting on The X Factor: Celebrity, on which she was a judge and he was a contestant in the boy band Try Star.

They made their red carpet debut in January 2020 and often document their globe-trotting romance on social media, most recently sharing photos from their Valentine’s Day stay at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in Malibu.

