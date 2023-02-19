‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour supports co-star Noah Schnapp coming out as gay

 
Stranger Things actor David Harbour has reacted to his co-actor Noah Schnapp coming out as gay.

Harbour, who plays Sheriff Jim Hopper in Netflix’s hit retro sci-fi drama, expressed his thoughts on Schnapp and the internet loved his reaction.

For the unversed, Schnapp, who plays the character of Will Byers in the popular sci-fi show, opened up about his sexuality last month.

He openly referred to being gay last month in a TikTok video. Schnapp’s Stranger Things character Will is also gay, and the actor made a link between them in his caption, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Harbour, in an interview with E!, shared his encouragement for his younger co-star. “I’m always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out.”

Supporting Schnapp following the announcement, Harbour said, “That was terrific.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Harbour confirmed that he has “complete faith” that the Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things.

“I mean, every season they’ve knocked it out of the park. Each season seems to get better in terms of what the show is,” he noted.

“I have complete faith that whenever we get the scripts they’re going to be phenomenal and they’re going to stick the landing. They always do.”

