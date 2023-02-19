 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Kazuha from Le Sserafim mistakes bandmate Yunjin for another idol

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Yunjin revealed a video where Kazuha thought she was another idol
Yunjin revealed a video where Kazuha thought she was another idol

Le Sserafim’s Yunjin recently revealed a video where her bandmate Kazuha thought she was another idol. Though all the members are known to be fairly close, Kazuha was taken aback after Yunjin made a change to her appearance.

Yunjin posted the video, captioning it: “The day I dyed my hair black. Ah even when I watch it again we’re so funny and cute.” In the video, the pair reenacted the scene where Kazuha greeted Yunjin formally because she didn't recognize her with black hair.

Though Yunjin thought Kazuha was only teasing her, the latter admitted she genuinely didn’t recognize her bandmate. She explained that she believed Yunjin was a senior member of the band Fromis_9.

According to Koreaboo, after the video was posted, fans began to joke that this clip would count as an interaction between Le Sserafim and Fromis_9. While others were fully agreeing with Kazuha’s mistake, admitting that they kept doing double takes every time they saw Yunjin with her new hair colour. 

More From Entertainment:

Twice’s Dahyun turns heads at New York Fashion Week: check it out

Twice’s Dahyun turns heads at New York Fashion Week: check it out
Judd Apatow savagely mocks Tom Cruise for height and age, ‘you’re 60, calm down’

Judd Apatow savagely mocks Tom Cruise for height and age, ‘you’re 60, calm down’
Twice’s sub-unit MISAMO set to make Japanese debut in the summer

Twice’s sub-unit MISAMO set to make Japanese debut in the summer
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director reacts to Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise viral moment

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director reacts to Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise viral moment
Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’

Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’
Berlinale film charts Boris Becker’s career from ‘boom boom’ to bust

Berlinale film charts Boris Becker’s career from ‘boom boom’ to bust
EXO’s Baekhyun’s interaction with Stray Kids goes viral

EXO’s Baekhyun’s interaction with Stray Kids goes viral
Amy Robach 'GMA3' replace taking temporary off

Amy Robach 'GMA3' replace taking temporary off
Meghan Markle returns to social media amid reports of new project?

Meghan Markle returns to social media amid reports of new project?
Kanye West takes shot at another pap outside police station

Kanye West takes shot at another pap outside police station

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with rare glimpse of baby Malti, ‘days like this’

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with rare glimpse of baby Malti, ‘days like this’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to be ‘strictly controlled’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to be ‘strictly controlled’