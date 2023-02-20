 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle had ‘six other men’ asking for her apart from Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Meghan Markle swooned men with their confidence and elegance, says Prince Harry.

The actress, who was working on TV show ‘Suits’ as she first met the Duke of Sussex, charmed many others with her candid video on Instagram.

Speaking about the instant, Harry recalls texting friend Violet to enquire more about Meghan.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “I sent Violet a message. Who…is…this…woman? She answered straightaway. Yeah, I’ve had six other guys ask me. Great, I thought. Who is she, Violet? Actress. She’s in a TV show called Suits. It was a drama about lawyers; the woman played a young paralegal.”

He then asked his friend: “American? Yeah. What’s she doing in London? Here for the tennis. What’s she doing at Ralph Lauren? Violet worked for Ralph Lauren. She’s doing a fitting. I can connect you guys, if you like. Um, yes. Please? Violet asked if it would be all right to give the young woman, the American, my Instagram handle. Of course.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Harry to be 'strictly controlled' at King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Harry to be 'strictly controlled' at King Charles coronation
Prince Harry was overwhelmed by ‘well educated’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was overwhelmed by ‘well educated’ Meghan Markle
Prince Harry texted Meghan Markle ‘like a teenager’ before first meeting

Prince Harry texted Meghan Markle ‘like a teenager’ before first meeting
Meghan Markle believes life is ‘one grand adventure’: Prince Harry

Meghan Markle believes life is ‘one grand adventure’: Prince Harry
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘beauty’ felt like ‘relief in chaos’

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘beauty’ felt like ‘relief in chaos’
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'smashed the conveyor-belt to bits'

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'smashed the conveyor-belt to bits'
Prince Harry did not want to 'tragically' be 'late bloomer' by King Charles

Prince Harry did not want to 'tragically' be 'late bloomer' by King Charles
Prince William and Prince Harry causing embarrassment to King Charles says columnist

Prince William and Prince Harry causing embarrassment to King Charles says columnist

King Charles plans to inflict huge financial loss on Prince Andrew?

King Charles plans to inflict huge financial loss on Prince Andrew?
Video of Kate Middleton flirting with William at BAFTAs goes viral

Video of Kate Middleton flirting with William at BAFTAs goes viral

Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm
Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards