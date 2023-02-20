Meghan Markle had ‘six other men’ asking for her apart from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle swooned men with their confidence and elegance, says Prince Harry.



The actress, who was working on TV show ‘Suits’ as she first met the Duke of Sussex, charmed many others with her candid video on Instagram.

Speaking about the instant, Harry recalls texting friend Violet to enquire more about Meghan.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “I sent Violet a message. Who…is…this…woman? She answered straightaway. Yeah, I’ve had six other guys ask me. Great, I thought. Who is she, Violet? Actress. She’s in a TV show called Suits. It was a drama about lawyers; the woman played a young paralegal.”

He then asked his friend: “American? Yeah. What’s she doing in London? Here for the tennis. What’s she doing at Ralph Lauren? Violet worked for Ralph Lauren. She’s doing a fitting. I can connect you guys, if you like. Um, yes. Please? Violet asked if it would be all right to give the young woman, the American, my Instagram handle. Of course.”