Monday Feb 20 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't attend King Charles coronation

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not attend King Charles III's coronation as they fear it may further damage their reputation after persistent attacks against the royal family.

Despite recent claims that Britain's new monarch, who's set to be crowned in May alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla, wanted to broker a deal with the Sussexes to ensure their attendance at his coronation, there's still been plenty of speculation about whether they actually will.

The Duke and Duchess of Susesex may attend the coronation, so long as the environment that they walk into should not be "toxic".

Harry and Meghan Markle have lost their American support after their "vile" attack on the Royal Family.

Angela Levin, who wrote biographies on the Duke of Sussex and Queen Consort Camilla, has claimed Meghan might not attend King Charles III's Coronation in May.

"I think a lot of them don't like it because they care about the family and they think they've been just vile about the family. And also they've said enough about it. How many times can you go on and on and on and on, criticising people, and not doing anything else more positive, Levin told to TalkTV's Mike Graham.

 It's also worth mentioning here that the King's coronation falls on the same day that Archie Harrison turns four, so Harry and Meghan may well already have plans to celebrate their son's birthday.

