2023 BAFTA: Cate Blanchett reveals her Tár performance was ‘potentially career-ending’

Monday Feb 20 2023
Cate Blanchett picked up the Best Actress award for her performance in Todd Field’s Tar at the 2023 BAFTAs ceremony, held on Sunday night.

Blanchett, during her acceptance speech, thanked the Tar producers for “holding their nerve” in making the film.

The actress, 53, emotionally overwhelmed, told the audience that she “didn’t prepare anything” for her “extraordinary” win.

Blanchett plays renowned conductor Lydia Tár in the movie, who is accused of sexual abuse. She described the role as 'very dangerous.’

She said, “All of my fellow nominees, the conversation with you off the screen and on the screen it's been nothing short of remarkable and we know that we're just the tip of the iceberg.”

Blanchett continued, “Every year, these idiosyncratic and remarkable performances just break down the myth that women's experience is monolithic. This was a very dangerous, and career-ending potentially.”

The Carol actress also thanked the cast and crew and also her family. “And it took me away from you an enormous a lot. An enormous a lot? I don't know what that means but that was the state I was in! Thank you Andrew darling, thank you to my mum, and thank you my four extraordinary children.”

