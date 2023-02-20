Kylie Jenner once admitted she made her lips 'too big'

Kylie Jenner attractive pout led many to enlarge their lips. However, the fashion mogul once confessed she went overboard with lip injections.

In an interview with Allure in 2016, the fashion diva opened up on her biggest beauty mistake in an interview with half-sister Kim Kardashian.

"I definitely made my lips a little too big at one point," Jenner continued. "I got excited and felt like I needed to do a lot."

"Then you guys were like, 'Kylie, you need to chill,'" she recalled. "And then I had to go back and have it fixed, and it was a crazy process. Thank God I didn't end up on Botched."

Jenner first disclosed she got lip fillers in May 2015 on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode.

The confession came amid rumours mills running high about her extremely full pout.

"It's just an insecurity of mine, and it's what I wanted to do," she said on the show. "I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything."