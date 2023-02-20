 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh backlash

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh backlash

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who were savagely mocked in a recent episode of the satirical cartoon 'South Park', have been slammed as "woke dictators" by a royal commentator.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of behaving like "entitled woke dictators" after the reports that the couple are consulting their lawyers to take legal action against "South Park" where they were made fun.

Taking to twitter, foreign policy analyst and royal family enthusiast Nile Gardiner shared his views on an unconfirmed report that Harry and Meghan's "legal team are casting an eye" over the South Park episode titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour to "see what is wrong and what could be turned into something more sinister".

In the latest episode of the satirical cartoon, the California-based couple were called the "Prince of Canada and his wife" demanded privacy while writing a tell-all memoir, going on national TV and attracting attention.

Commenting on Sean's claims, Gardiner tweeted: "Meghan and Harry only approve of free speech if it's their own. They behave like entitled woke dictators."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix cancels four series in 2023: Find out

Netflix cancels four series in 2023: Find out
'Avatar: The Way of Water' surpasses 'Titanic' to become the Third Highest-Grossing Movie Ever

'Avatar: The Way of Water' surpasses 'Titanic' to become the Third Highest-Grossing Movie Ever
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are 'having fun' and 'hanging out together': A source claims

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are 'having fun' and 'hanging out together': A source claims
Netflix gearing up to release much-awaited live adaptation series of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Netflix gearing up to release much-awaited live adaptation series of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'
'All Quiet On The Western Front' producer takes a subtle dig at BAFTA board for ignoring Felix Kammerer

'All Quiet On The Western Front' producer takes a subtle dig at BAFTA board for ignoring Felix Kammerer

Judd Apatow quips he 'Can' watch daughter Maude's 'Euphoria' without getting 'traumatized'

Judd Apatow quips he 'Can' watch daughter Maude's 'Euphoria' without getting 'traumatized'
Kate Middleton's sweet gesture to Prince William irks Harry, Meghan's fans

Kate Middleton's sweet gesture to Prince William irks Harry, Meghan's fans
Nia Vardalos says she had an 'incredible' time filming 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' with John Corbett

Nia Vardalos says she had an 'incredible' time filming 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' with John Corbett
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued ne warnings ahead of King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued ne warnings ahead of King Charles coronation
David, Victoria Beckham drop sweet wishes for son Cruz on his 18th birthday

David, Victoria Beckham drop sweet wishes for son Cruz on his 18th birthday

Harry’s ‘unforgivable’ for not clearing racism rumours before Queen’s death

Harry’s ‘unforgivable’ for not clearing racism rumours before Queen’s death
Colin Farrell fans express fury at BAFTAs after Austin Butler won Best Actor award

Colin Farrell fans express fury at BAFTAs after Austin Butler won Best Actor award