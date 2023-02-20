Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh backlash

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who were savagely mocked in a recent episode of the satirical cartoon 'South Park', have been slammed as "woke dictators" by a royal commentator.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of behaving like "entitled woke dictators" after the reports that the couple are consulting their lawyers to take legal action against "South Park" where they were made fun.



Taking to twitter, foreign policy analyst and royal family enthusiast Nile Gardiner shared his views on an unconfirmed report that Harry and Meghan's "legal team are casting an eye" over the South Park episode titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour to "see what is wrong and what could be turned into something more sinister".

In the latest episode of the satirical cartoon, the California-based couple were called the "Prince of Canada and his wife" demanded privacy while writing a tell-all memoir, going on national TV and attracting attention.

Commenting on Sean's claims, Gardiner tweeted: "Meghan and Harry only approve of free speech if it's their own. They behave like entitled woke dictators."