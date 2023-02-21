 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna praises herself after facing criticism for her 2023 Grammys look

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Madonna praises herself after facing criticism for her 2023 Grammys look
Madonna praises herself after facing criticism for her 2023 Grammys look

Madonna praised herself in a recent Twitter post as a response, after being bashed for her looks at 2023 Grammys. 

"Look how cute I am now," the singer posted to Twitter, while addressing those who made mean comments on her looks at the awards show

The singer, 64, shared a tweet on Monday, which was seemingly aimed at those who had made unflattering remarks about her looks while presenting at the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

"Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down," she captioned a snap of herself, posing for the camera face-on and sported braided hair, ripped jeans and a baseball cap.

She punctuated the statement with a cheeky "lol."

The tweet comes nearly two weeks after an Instagram post the singer shared, which was a reel based on her favourite moments from the event, but also taking to task viewers and fans who criticized her appearance that evening.

"It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys," Madonna wrote.

"I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys — a History making moment."

She further continued: "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!"

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny," she noted.

More From Entertainment:

Jane Fonda warns oceans are ‘dying’ amid UN treaty talks

Jane Fonda warns oceans are ‘dying’ amid UN treaty talks
Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie to know he’s ‘happy’ with new flame Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie to know he’s ‘happy’ with new flame Ines De Ramon
Meghan Markle gets sincere advice after stern warning

Meghan Markle gets sincere advice after stern warning
Selena Gomez pens heartwarming tribute to Courtney Lopez, ‘blessed to have you’

Selena Gomez pens heartwarming tribute to Courtney Lopez, ‘blessed to have you’
Karma strikes Adidas & Balenciaga after canceling Kanye West?

Karma strikes Adidas & Balenciaga after canceling Kanye West?
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours

Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations

Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations
Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit

Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit
Meghan Markle ‘telling fibs’ suggest that she ‘loves the attention’

Meghan Markle ‘telling fibs’ suggest that she ‘loves the attention’
Meghan Markle upset over 'South Park' roasting

Meghan Markle upset over 'South Park' roasting
Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway

Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway
Royal Family may ‘seek revenge’ but have ‘more class’ than Prince Harry

Royal Family may ‘seek revenge’ but have ‘more class’ than Prince Harry