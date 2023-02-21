Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations

File Footage

Megan Fox publically hailed and supported Sophie Lloyd after she was accused of having an affair with Machine Gun Kelly amid ongoing issues between the actor and the musician.

After the Jennifer’s Body actor reactivated her Instagram, she heaped praises on the guitarist while telling her about the reality of Hollywood and social media.

“How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it — I will never understand,” the wrote on one of the musician’s post.

“Why are people so….so dumb,” she added. “Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster.”

“You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately,” Fox continued, adding, “just ignore it as much as you can.”

in response, Lloyd penned, "The internet is so wild! Sending so much love.”

The Transformers actor first sparked breakup rumours after she removed all snaps of herself with the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, from the photo sharing app.

She then dropped a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade further fueling the break up speculations.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the actor captioned her new photo.

However, a social media user commented that Kelly “probably got with Sophie,” sparking cheating speculations, to which Fox replied, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Following this, Fox deleted her Instagram and later on, she was seen with Kelly leaving a marriage counseling office, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail, where they were said to have spent two and a half hours.



