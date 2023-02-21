 
entertainment
Jamie Lynn Spears shares 'magical experience' of working on 'Zoey 102' movie

Jamie Lynn Spears shared some special moments from the upcoming Paramount+ film Zoey 102.

The Zoey 101 alum took to Instagram to give a behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated movie.

On Monday, February 20th , 2023, Spears, 31, shared a carousel in which she posed with the cast and crew on the set.

She captioned the post, “Bittersweet feels. I truly love all of these humans. The NEW ERA of ZOEY would not exist without each and every person doing their part to create this magical experience, including our amazing fans. gonna need wayyyy more then [sic] 10 photos to include all of these wonderful people tho #ZOEY102”

The upcoming movie was announced back in January, when Spears revealed to People magazine that she’d be reuniting with former cast mates Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore as she reprises the titular role of Zoey Brooks from the original Nickelodeon series.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Spears told the outlet at the time.

“As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

