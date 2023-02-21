 
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
'The Last of Us' Rutina Wesley gets candid on playing Maria: 'terrifying'

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

The Last of Us actor Rutina Wesley, who is playing game character and community leader Maria Miller explained why she was terrified initially on HBO's series.

In a series adaptation of a 2013 video game of the same name Wesley explained why playing her character Miller on The Last of Us terrified her.

In her interaction with EW, Wesley, 44, discussed how there was an added weight of expectations the actor had while taking the role.

"It’s terrifying playing a character that’s been established, even though it’s a game. But I also was up for the challenge of playing her in my way and putting my energy on it to see what people would think of that."

The Last of Us series season 1 is quite near to its concludary episodes and it has already achieved immense popularity and success. 

