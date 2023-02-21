Harry, Meghan 'South Park' roast proves their reputation's strained in America

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brutal South Park grill shows the couple has fallen from grace in the U.S.



In the recent episode of the show titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were referred as the “dumb Prince” and his “stupid wife” while one of the characters in the show said “I'm sick of hearing about them.”

Royal expert Neil Sean discussed the grilling of the ex-royals on the famous animated sitcom while claiming that the show proves how much Harry and Meghan’s reputation in America has been damaged since moving there.

"Harry and Meghan should and will be very concerned about their celebrity status in America,” he wrote for Fox News.

"After being royally laughed at by the satirical cartoon, it shows really how far they have fallen,” Sean added. "The duo are very unhappy with this, I am told via a good source, and again one wonders why.

"It's harmless and will easily be forgotten, just like that dreadful cartoon based on young Prince George, axed after one season,” the expert added.