 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham celebrates son Cruz Beckham's milestone 18th birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

David Beckham celebrates son Cruz Beckhams milestone 18th birthday
David Beckham celebrates son Cruz Beckham's milestone 18th birthday

David Beckham celebrated his son Cruz Beckham’s 18th birthday with a heartfelt post, shared on his social media account.

The British football star, along with his wife Victori Beckham, wished his son on his special day and shared a clip of a younger Cruz singing Beyoncé's Love On Top.

David captioned the post, "Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy to the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie.”

Victoria shared her birthday wishes for her son at the same time, with the same clip, writing, "Happy Birthday Cruzie!! We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar ."

Cruz also shared glimpses from his milestone birthday celebration on his Instagram Stories. The aspiring singer flaunted his gold Rolex while enjoying his first legal pint with his dad and older brother Romeo at a London pub. 

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie looks uber glamorous as she steps out with daughter Zahara in NYC

Angelina Jolie looks uber glamorous as she steps out with daughter Zahara in NYC

K-pop group Twice reveal stunning teaser for new comeback: fans stunned

K-pop group Twice reveal stunning teaser for new comeback: fans stunned
‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler talks on ‘The Carrie Diaries’: ‘It had a lot of heart’

‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler talks on ‘The Carrie Diaries’: ‘It had a lot of heart’
Meghan Markle brand's future relies on her reaction to 'South Park' parody, expert

Meghan Markle brand's future relies on her reaction to 'South Park' parody, expert
Meghan, Harry to be 'kept in the shadows' if they attend King Charles' coronation

Meghan, Harry to be 'kept in the shadows' if they attend King Charles' coronation

Bella Thorne opens up on awkward fan moment at Sundance Film Festival

Bella Thorne opens up on awkward fan moment at Sundance Film Festival
Blackpink's Jisoo has begun filming for her solo debut MV

Blackpink's Jisoo has begun filming for her solo debut MV
Harry, Meghan 'South Park' roast proves their reputation's strained in America

Harry, Meghan 'South Park' roast proves their reputation's strained in America
William, Kate shaded Harry, Meghan with sweet PDA at Bafta Awards?

William, Kate shaded Harry, Meghan with sweet PDA at Bafta Awards?
Nick Jonas wraps ‘Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concerts, teases ‘WINGS’ release date

Nick Jonas wraps ‘Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concerts, teases ‘WINGS’ release date

Eminem files opposition to ‘Reasonably Shady’ podcast: It can ‘cause confusion’

Eminem files opposition to ‘Reasonably Shady’ podcast: It can ‘cause confusion’
‘The Last of Us’ Rutina Wesley gets candid on playing Maria: 'terrifying'

‘The Last of Us’ Rutina Wesley gets candid on playing Maria: 'terrifying'