 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Robach's daughters refuse to toe her line on Andrew Shue?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Amy Robach's daughters refuse to toe her line on Andrew Shue?

Amy Robach estranged husband, Andrew Shue, still boasted the affection of her daughters while the anchor reportedly maintained a distance from him.

The blonde journalist is having a ball with her lover T.J. Holmes in Mexico. Her daughters, meanwhile, enjoyed their stepdad birthday bash.

The 50-year-old daughters Ava, 21, and Annaliese, 16, took to their Instagram accounts to share glimpses of The Rainmaker actor's birthday celebrations.

They went on a dinner along with the 56-year-old sons from his previous marriage to Jennifer Hageney, in downtown NYC.

The 21-year-old posted the family dinner video, showing the moment Shue was cheekily trying to blow the sparkler dug into the cake.

Amy Robachs daughters refuse to toe her line on Andrew Shue?

Meanwhile, the ex-GMA3 host's younger daughter also posted a cute wish on Instagram, sharing the picture of the former NBC correspondent napping.

"Happy birthday Andy," she wrote alongside a smiley face, adding: "I love you," with a red heart emoji.

Amy Robachs daughters refuse to toe her line on Andrew Shue?

Robach's daughters, with her first husband, Tim McIntosh, mingled well with Shue because they were only two and seven years old when she exchanged vows with him. The girls spawned a close friendship with him and his three sons.

Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes were spotted sharing a kiss while relaxing along the poolside at a resort in Puerto Vallarta, according to Daily Mail.

On the other hand, the Gracie actor has kept the moral high ground to never speak out publicly against the duo since their outing from colleagues to lovers.

The former couple's friends have praised the 56-year-old mature approach to the incident.

"It's like being a member of a very small, exclusive club," an insider snitched. "After Amy was caught cheating, almost everyone associated with the show reached out to Andrew. He's a good guy, a class act."

Moreover, Robach's estranged husband also maintained a distance from her scandal, "Shue wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J."

The source added the 56-year-old isn't on "the best terms" with his ex. "He's taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘purposely waited’ for Queen’s death before Spare?

Prince Harry ‘purposely waited’ for Queen’s death before Spare?
Britney Spears requests fans to 'not call the cops' if she deletes Instagram

Britney Spears requests fans to 'not call the cops' if she deletes Instagram
Ariana DeBose breaks silence on backlash over her performance at BAFTAs

Ariana DeBose breaks silence on backlash over her performance at BAFTAs
Prince Harry uses the ‘the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest’ tactics

Prince Harry uses the ‘the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest’ tactics
Kate Middleton jokes her children will want to avoid this annual tradition

Kate Middleton jokes her children will want to avoid this annual tradition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'well of excuses' drying out

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'well of excuses' drying out
Samantha Markle calls out Harry, Meghan over alleged annoyance on ‘South Park’ Parody

Samantha Markle calls out Harry, Meghan over alleged annoyance on ‘South Park’ Parody
Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?

Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon trying to 'protect their relationship' by keeping it low-key

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon trying to 'protect their relationship' by keeping it low-key
Jane Fonda talks ‘life regrets’ as a mother battling cancer

Jane Fonda talks ‘life regrets’ as a mother battling cancer
Watch David and Victoria Beckham celebrate ‘Pancake Day’: ‘love in the kitchen’

Watch David and Victoria Beckham celebrate ‘Pancake Day’: ‘love in the kitchen’
Kate Hudson talks ‘feelings of failure’ after Chris Robinson, Matt Bellamy split

Kate Hudson talks ‘feelings of failure’ after Chris Robinson, Matt Bellamy split