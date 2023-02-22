Amy Robach's daughters refuse to toe her line on Andrew Shue?

Amy Robach estranged husband, Andrew Shue, still boasted the affection of her daughters while the anchor reportedly maintained a distance from him.

The blonde journalist is having a ball with her lover T.J. Holmes in Mexico. Her daughters, meanwhile, enjoyed their stepdad birthday bash.



The 50-year-old daughters Ava, 21, and Annaliese, 16, took to their Instagram accounts to share glimpses of The Rainmaker actor's birthday celebrations.

They went on a dinner along with the 56-year-old sons from his previous marriage to Jennifer Hageney, in downtown NYC.

The 21-year-old posted the family dinner video, showing the moment Shue was cheekily trying to blow the sparkler dug into the cake.



Meanwhile, the ex-GMA3 host's younger daughter also posted a cute wish on Instagram, sharing the picture of the former NBC correspondent napping.

"Happy birthday Andy," she wrote alongside a smiley face, adding: "I love you," with a red heart emoji.

Robach's daughters, with her first husband, Tim McIntosh, mingled well with Shue because they were only two and seven years old when she exchanged vows with him. The girls spawned a close friendship with him and his three sons.

Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes were spotted sharing a kiss while relaxing along the poolside at a resort in Puerto Vallarta, according to Daily Mail.

On the other hand, the Gracie actor has kept the moral high ground to never speak out publicly against the duo since their outing from colleagues to lovers.

The former couple's friends have praised the 56-year-old mature approach to the incident.

"It's like being a member of a very small, exclusive club," an insider snitched. "After Amy was caught cheating, almost everyone associated with the show reached out to Andrew. He's a good guy, a class act."

Moreover, Robach's estranged husband also maintained a distance from her scandal, "Shue wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J."

The source added the 56-year-old isn't on "the best terms" with his ex. "He's taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy."

