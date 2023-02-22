 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Samantha Markle calls out Harry, Meghan over alleged annoyance on ‘South Park’ Parody

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

File Footage 

Samantha Markle criticised her half-sister Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry over their alleged reaction on South Park roast.

Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the 58-year-old talked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s reaction to the parody as she said that "It's a cartoon!"

In the recent episode of the show titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were referred as the “dumb Prince” and his “stupid wife.”

Samantha said that the couple don't even like anything posing a "likeness" to them, in any way, adding that the duo “can't claim copyright on likenesses".

"Excuse me, I never got the memo that God died and they become God,” she added. "[And] suddenly [they] got a copyright on all things comedy."

This comes after an insider told Spectator that the Suits alum was "upset and overwhelmed" over the recent episode of the hit animated show before saying that Meghan is "annoyed" by South Park.

Meanwhile, Samantha is suing Meghan over a statement she made in her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The lawsuit accuses Meghan of infringing on Samantha’s private life, with "defamation, libel and slander” and even a “breach of privacy."


More From Entertainment:

Ariana DeBose breaks silence on backlash over her performance at BAFTAs

Ariana DeBose breaks silence on backlash over her performance at BAFTAs
Prince Harry uses the ‘the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest’ tactics

Prince Harry uses the ‘the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest’ tactics
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'well of excuses' drying out

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'well of excuses' drying out
Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?

Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon trying to 'protect their relationship' by keeping it low-key

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon trying to 'protect their relationship' by keeping it low-key
Jane Fonda talks ‘life regrets’ as a mother battling cancer

Jane Fonda talks ‘life regrets’ as a mother battling cancer
Kate Hudson talks ‘feelings of failure’ after Chris Robinson, Matt Bellamy split

Kate Hudson talks ‘feelings of failure’ after Chris Robinson, Matt Bellamy split
Selena Gomez seemingly ends feud rumours with Bella Hadid in latest post

Selena Gomez seemingly ends feud rumours with Bella Hadid in latest post
Shawn Mendes reveals the real reason why he shaved his head

Shawn Mendes reveals the real reason why he shaved his head
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker unfollow each other on IG amid Bad Bunny romance rumours

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker unfollow each other on IG amid Bad Bunny romance rumours
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun ‘no longer together,’ reps confirm breakup

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun ‘no longer together,’ reps confirm breakup
Cardi B shows off the ‘one thing’ needed ‘in this life of sin’

Cardi B shows off the ‘one thing’ needed ‘in this life of sin’