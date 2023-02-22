 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is ‘dissatisfied with the public’: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly running to “mentors to redirect her pursuits” after seeing a ‘dissatisfactory reaction’ to her new projects.

This claim has been brought to light by royal expert and To Di For Daily podcast founder Kinsey Schofield.

She warns that the Duchess of Sussex is “desperate to seek advice” and stop from hemorrhaging further.

She explained, “Harry and Meghan thought that the book, Netflix series, and Spotify podcast would send them off in a completely different direction - a fulfilling and financially successful direction.”

“We know from the Netflix series alone that they started developing some of these projects in late 2019.”

Before signing off she also added, “I have heard that Meghan is dissatisfied with the public and media reaction to their recent projects. So much so that she is seeking guidance from mentors to redirect her pursuits.”

These admissions comes shortly after experts weighed in on the changing outlook to Meghan Markle and how she seems to have gone from “victim to laughingstock.”

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski reveals she had a small role on a hit Nickelodeon series

Emily Ratajkowski reveals she had a small role on a hit Nickelodeon series
Kate Middleton’s 2023 BAFTA appearance lauded as ‘a stroke of genius’

Kate Middleton’s 2023 BAFTA appearance lauded as ‘a stroke of genius’
Harry ‘hypocritical remarks’ about royal family shows he’s ’anything but a loyal royal’

Harry ‘hypocritical remarks’ about royal family shows he’s ’anything but a loyal royal’
Prince Harry’s claim about mother’s ring dismissed once again

Prince Harry’s claim about mother’s ring dismissed once again
Prince Harry ‘purposely waited’ for Queen’s death before Spare?

Prince Harry ‘purposely waited’ for Queen’s death before Spare?
Britney Spears requests fans to 'not call the cops' if she deletes Instagram

Britney Spears requests fans to 'not call the cops' if she deletes Instagram
Ariana DeBose breaks silence on backlash over her performance at BAFTAs

Ariana DeBose breaks silence on backlash over her performance at BAFTAs
Prince Harry uses the ‘the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest’ tactics

Prince Harry uses the ‘the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest’ tactics
Kate Middleton jokes her children will want to avoid this annual tradition

Kate Middleton jokes her children will want to avoid this annual tradition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'well of excuses' drying out

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'well of excuses' drying out
Samantha Markle calls out Harry, Meghan over alleged annoyance on ‘South Park’ Parody

Samantha Markle calls out Harry, Meghan over alleged annoyance on ‘South Park’ Parody
Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?

Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?