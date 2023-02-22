 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

'Succession' star Jeremy Strong breaks silence on Brian Cox comments

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Succession star Jeremy Strong breaks silence on Brian Cox comments
'Succession' star Jeremy Strong breaks silence on Brian Cox comments

Succession star Brian Cox has an opinion about Jeremy Strong Method acting in the cutthroat drama.

During an interview with Town & Country, the 76-year-old commented on his on-screen son Method acting, "Oh, it's ****** annoying," adding, "Don't get me going on it."

The Troy actor remarked that he believes Strong is "a very good actor." Still, he added, "Knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set."

He feels if he went somewhere else, he'd lose it," the Manhunter actor continued. "But he won't! Strong is talented. He's ******* gifted. When you've got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?"

Interestingly, Strong's latest GQ profile was also published on the same day as the Cox's interview.

"Everyone's entitled to have their feelings," the 44-year responded to the veteran actor's concerns.

"Brian Cox, for example, he's earned the right to say whatever the **** he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control… I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show.

And it is like a family in the sense that, and I'm sure they would say this, too, you don't always like the people that you love. I do always respect them."

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Apink set to have have first comeback with five members

K-pop group Apink set to have have first comeback with five members
Oscar boss reveals action plan to stop 'slapgate' controversies

Oscar boss reveals action plan to stop 'slapgate' controversies

Brooklyn Beckham pancake challenge to dad David Beckham urges fans to react

Brooklyn Beckham pancake challenge to dad David Beckham urges fans to react
Elle Magazine releases statement after excluding BTS members from issue

Elle Magazine releases statement after excluding BTS members from issue
Netflix swings axe on 'Mindhunter 3', David Fincher confirms

Netflix swings axe on 'Mindhunter 3', David Fincher confirms
Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together

Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together
K-pop group Mamamoo confirmed for first ever sub-unit comeback

K-pop group Mamamoo confirmed for first ever sub-unit comeback
Kim Kardashian likely to bring some celebrity stardust at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian likely to bring some celebrity stardust at Milan Fashion Week
Royal family backs Kate Middleton amid backlash online

Royal family backs Kate Middleton amid backlash online
K-pop group TXT reveal stunning new performance video for 'Devil by the Window'

K-pop group TXT reveal stunning new performance video for 'Devil by the Window'
Netflix 'Stranger Things' David Harbour talks on series end: 'it is bittersweet'

Netflix 'Stranger Things' David Harbour talks on series end: 'it is bittersweet'
Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation to maintain his reputation: Expert

Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation to maintain his reputation: Expert