 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor talks about moment Raha was born

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor reveals what he felt the moment when Raha was born
Ranbir Kapoor reveals what he felt the moment when Raha was born 

Ranbir Kapoor is making promotional rounds about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and he just talked about his feelings when his daughter was born. 

Ranbir opened up about his relationship and feelings about his daughter Raha. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt became parents to Raha in November. He revealed that he doesn’t want to leave her side and wants to spend all his time with her.

For promotional session, he opted for an off-green jacket over a white tee and paired it with classic blue jeans. When he was asked about his feelings after having a daughter, he explained how he doesn’t want to work anymore and stay at home with her all the time.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to be released on March 8, 2023. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais in prodigal roles. 

More From Showbiz:

Sheeba Chaddha discusses her constant work and element of creativity

Sheeba Chaddha discusses her constant work and element of creativity

Rakul Preet Singh talks about how box office success doesn't define film

Rakul Preet Singh talks about how box office success doesn't define film

Katrina Kaif reveals she was uncomfortable with paparazzi chasing her everywhere

Katrina Kaif reveals she was uncomfortable with paparazzi chasing her everywhere
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother claims that he bought house help's loyalties

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother claims that he bought house help's loyalties

Kai Po Che turns 10 years old, Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Kai Po Che turns 10 years old, Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushmita Sen slams paparazzi culture in support of Alia Bhatt

Sushmita Sen slams paparazzi culture in support of Alia Bhatt
Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks silence over wife and house help's allegations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks silence over wife and house help's allegations
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house helps seeks apology from him for 'false' claims

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house helps seeks apology from him for 'false' claims
Aditya Roy Kapur finally responds to 'awkward fan moment' at 'The Night Manager' premiere

Aditya Roy Kapur finally responds to 'awkward fan moment' at 'The Night Manager' premiere
Ram Charan become first Indian celebrity to appear at 'Good Morning America' show

Ram Charan become first Indian celebrity to appear at 'Good Morning America' show
Shaan condemns attack on Sonu Nigam, urges authorities to take action

Shaan condemns attack on Sonu Nigam, urges authorities to take action
'DDLJ' remake is a complete no-no for Kajol: Here's why?

'DDLJ' remake is a complete no-no for Kajol: Here's why?