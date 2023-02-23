Jennifer Lopez wishes happy 15th birthday to her twins with rare video

Jennifer Lopez wished happy 15th birthday to her twins with a rare sweet video that features lovely moments she enjoyed with them since their childhood.

The On The Floor singer turned to Instagram on February 23 to wish her and ex husband Marc Anthony's twins a happy 15th birthday with a sweet video.

The shared video is based on the lovely moments the singer, 53 enjoyed with her kids since their childhood, along with some of their best candid pictures together. It also features her present husband Ben Affleck in a few snaps.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts (coconut emojis) I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever (heart and infinity emojis) HAPPY BIRTHDAY (cake emojis)" the All I Have songstress wrote in the caption.





The Grammy winner gave birth to her twins in 2008, four years after marrying the I Need to Know singer.

In 2008, Lopez exclusively told Us Weekly that the little ones were “very in tune with each other.”

In her interview with Vogue last year in December, Lopez reflected on how being a mother changed her and what she looks for in relationships, "I just didn’t understand what it was to care for myself, to not put somebody else’s feelings and needs—and your need for them to love you—in front of taking care of yourself."