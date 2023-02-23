 
Thursday Feb 23 2023
Web Desk

Revenge continues in trailer for 'The Glory' Season 2

Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

The highly anticipated season two now has a trailer
The season two trailer for the Netflix K-drama The Glory is now out. Along with that, the cast poster has also been revealed in anticipation for the show’s return on March 10th.

In the cast post, the leading spot is occupied by main character Moon Dong Eun while her assailants are spread across a Garden of Eden like setting. The trailer shows the story of revenge continuing with the antagonists preparing to do everything they can to protect themselves from Moon Dong Eun. It seems like her plans aren’t going exactly as planned, with multiple scenes showing her to be in a state of panic.


The show stars Korean actors Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Do Hyun, Cha Joo Young, Jung Sung Il, Park Sung Hoon and more. The series has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.9 on IMDB. It ranked No. 3 on Netflix's chart for non-English series and was the third most watched non-English show on the streaming platform’s top ten list for December 26th to January 1st.


