Pedro Pascal shares on the creepy and 'inappropriate' requests to use 'Mandalorian' voice on children

Pedro Pascal recently opened up on the creepy requests of fans to speak to children with his Mandalorian voice after he was announced to be entering the Star Wars universe with the third season of The Mandalorian.

As per Variety, Pedro Pascal is slated to star in Disney+ series The Mandalorian for which he appeared on The Graham Norton show.

He said, "People come up to me and ask me to do the voice [from ‘The Mandalorian’] for their kids, But I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low register ‘bedroom’ voice."

He added, "It is so creepy and doesn’t work in real life."

The Last of Us actor serves as the permanent voice of the eponymous Mandalorian, however, in multiple actors the role of the character's face is not visible, and he wears a helmet and armor.