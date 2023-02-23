 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Pedro Pascal shares on the creepy and 'inappropriate' requests to use 'Mandalorian' voice on children

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Pedro Pascal shares on the creepy and inappropriate requests to use Mandalorian voice on children

Pedro Pascal recently opened up on the creepy requests of fans to speak to children with his Mandalorian voice after he was announced to be entering the Star Wars universe with the third season of The Mandalorian.

As per Variety, Pedro Pascal is slated to star in Disney+ series The Mandalorian for which he appeared on The Graham Norton show.

He said, "People come up to me and ask me to do the voice [from ‘The Mandalorian’] for their kids, But I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low register ‘bedroom’ voice."

He added, "It is so creepy and doesn’t work in real life."

The Last of Us actor serves as the permanent voice of the eponymous Mandalorian, however, in multiple actors the role of the character's face is not visible, and he wears a helmet and armor.

More From Entertainment:

Rita Wilson shares the 'Awkward' bathroom stop with Tom Hanks because of the '80s Oscar' dress

Rita Wilson shares the 'Awkward' bathroom stop with Tom Hanks because of the '80s Oscar' dress
Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy rumours as she flashes 'baby bump'

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy rumours as she flashes 'baby bump'
Prince William pays special tribute to John Motson following his death at 77

Prince William pays special tribute to John Motson following his death at 77
Meghan Markle fears royal family 'is only fighting for Prince Harry'

Meghan Markle fears royal family 'is only fighting for Prince Harry'
'The Last of Us' director shares Pedro Pascal cried off camera during episode 6

'The Last of Us' director shares Pedro Pascal cried off camera during episode 6
BTS’ Jimin reveals pre-release schedule for upcoming album

BTS’ Jimin reveals pre-release schedule for upcoming album
K-pop group Stray Kids top iTunes chart with comeback

K-pop group Stray Kids top iTunes chart with comeback
BTS’ Jimin is the face of the most viewed reels on the BTS Instagram page

BTS’ Jimin is the face of the most viewed reels on the BTS Instagram page
Revenge continues in trailer for 'The Glory' Season 2

Revenge continues in trailer for 'The Glory' Season 2
Prince Harry sorry for attacking William, other members of royal family?

Prince Harry sorry for attacking William, other members of royal family?
Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez ‘beautiful’ after she compared herself to Bella Hadid

Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez ‘beautiful’ after she compared herself to Bella Hadid
Victoria Beckham won't let Cruz make same mistakes in career as Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham won't let Cruz make same mistakes in career as Brooklyn