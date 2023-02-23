 
Paul Mescal believes opening up on his breakup with Phoebe Bridgers is 'just difficult territory'

Paul Mescal shares his thoughts on publicly talking about his breakup with Phoebe Bridgers.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter Paul Mescal says that he is not ready to speak about his breakup yet.

He told the publication that he might talk about his breakup "maybe at some point" in the future but "Just not now."

"The temptation still exists to be like, 'Shut the f--- up. This is my life. This is what's going on. Or this is what's not going on.' But moving forward as much as I can, that's going to be my life that is private," he said.

Speaking earlier to Vanity Fair, Mescal, 27, added that there is a "temptation to say the status of my whatever," but he chooses to keep his life private.

He also noted that addressing rumors surrounding himself and his relationship doesn't "serve" him.

