Friday Feb 24 2023
Ellie Goulding addresses ‘trauma’ she faced amid Ed Sheeran cheating allegations

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Ellie Goulding opened up about the trauma she faced from the allegations that she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan.

The Love Me Like You Do singer, 36, spoke with Daily Mail on Sunday and shared that the false cheating rumors caused her ‘a lot of trauma.’

"It's fascinating how many people are interested in that. It happened nine years ago," she told the outlet. "You know, completely honestly, it caused me a lot of trauma, actually."

In 2014, Sheeran made headlines when tabloids reported that his song Don't was inspired by Goulding — and fans assumed that she cheated on the Shape of You star with Horan, 29, then a member of One Direction.

"I envy the fact that my friends just spent their 20s having flings and one-night stands and what every 20-something goes through in private. But every single thing I did was written about," Goulding said.

"I was made to feel like a terrible person and I really struggled with that because I know I'm not."

Goulding then shut down the statement by writing back, "False!!!!! But also slay." She admitted to Daily Mail that "I was really drunk when I wrote that."

