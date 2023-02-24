'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams splits with boyfriend Reuben Selby

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams splitted with her boyfriend Reuben Selby after dating for 5 years.

The 25-year-old started dating Selby since around 2019, but she has now shared the news of their split on social media.

Maisie wrote, "The end of an era. Reuben and I have decided to end our relationship."

"Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so.

"This decision is something we are so grateful or as we can protect the magic, that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put our brains together.

“P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)."

Fans previous predicted that the pair had split after the actress uploaded snaps while enjoying a holiday with her pals in Australia.

Meanwhile, Reuben also shared photos from a separate holiday with his friends in Iceland.

They also hadn’t mentioned each other for some time on social media.

Maisie first got public highlight when she took on her debut acting role in 2011, playing one of the leading parts in the award-winning series, Game of Thrones.