 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams splits with boyfriend Reuben Selby

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams splits with boyfriend Reuben Selby
'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams splits with boyfriend Reuben Selby

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams splitted with her boyfriend Reuben Selby after dating for 5 years.

The 25-year-old started dating Selby since around 2019, but she has now shared the news of their split on social media.

Maisie wrote, "The end of an era. Reuben and I have decided to end our relationship."

"Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so.

"This decision is something we are so grateful or as we can protect the magic, that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put our brains together.

“P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)."

Fans previous predicted that the pair had split after the actress uploaded snaps while enjoying a holiday with her pals in Australia.

Meanwhile, Reuben also shared photos from a separate holiday with his friends in Iceland.

They also hadn’t mentioned each other for some time on social media.

Maisie first got public highlight when she took on her debut acting role in 2011, playing one of the leading parts in the award-winning series, Game of Thrones.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop star IU discusses her upcoming drama ‘You Have Done Well’

K-pop star IU discusses her upcoming drama ‘You Have Done Well’
Youtuber who allegedly harassed K-pop group Itzy releases statement

Youtuber who allegedly harassed K-pop group Itzy releases statement
Ryan Reynolds to star alongside Shawn Levy for musical comedy 'Boy Band'

Ryan Reynolds to star alongside Shawn Levy for musical comedy 'Boy Band'
Rihanna lands in trouble over ‘racy’ Super Bowl halftime show? Deets inside

Rihanna lands in trouble over ‘racy’ Super Bowl halftime show? Deets inside
Britney Spears calls out ‘constant lies’ from tabloids, ‘I deserve respect’

Britney Spears calls out ‘constant lies’ from tabloids, ‘I deserve respect’
The Weeknd releases ‘Die For You’ official remix featuring Ariana Grande

The Weeknd releases ‘Die For You’ official remix featuring Ariana Grande
Ellie Goulding addresses ‘trauma’ she faced amid Ed Sheeran cheating allegations

Ellie Goulding addresses ‘trauma’ she faced amid Ed Sheeran cheating allegations
Tom Cruise self-obsessed behavior biggest 'turnoff' for women interested to date him

Tom Cruise self-obsessed behavior biggest 'turnoff' for women interested to date him
Fans concerned after BTS’ Jimin cries in latest Run BTS episode

Fans concerned after BTS’ Jimin cries in latest Run BTS episode
HBO series 'Euphoria' season 3 fiming faces delay: Here's Why

HBO series 'Euphoria' season 3 fiming faces delay: Here's Why
Shakira sets internet ablaze, drops new diss track ‘TQG’ aiming at ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira sets internet ablaze, drops new diss track ‘TQG’ aiming at ex Gerard Piqué
Pete Davidson regrets dating Kim Kardashian: 'What the hell he was thinking?'

Pete Davidson regrets dating Kim Kardashian: 'What the hell he was thinking?'