Friday Feb 24 2023
Addison Rae to lead Eli Roth's horror movie 'Thanksgiving' alongside Patrick Dempsey

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Addison Rae is set to star in Eli Roth's horror movie Thanksgiving opposite Patrick Dempsey.

As per reports, the characters Addison Rae and  Patrick Dempsey will be playing, are still unknown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie follows a murderer in a small town in Massachusetts with the intent of "carving out" residents in the town to create a "Thanksgiving board."

The film is looking to to cast up-and-coming actors for many other roles in it.

Thanksgiving, is based on a faux trailer Eli Roth made for Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's double feature Grindhouse in 2007.  

After earning popularity through TikTok, Rae, 22, made her film debut with Netflix's He's All That.

