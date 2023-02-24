 
Friday Feb 24 2023
Elle Fanning pays heartfelt tribute to sister Dakota on her 29th birthday: 'Thank god I have a sister'

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Elle Fanning adorably honoured her sister Dakota on her 29th birthday post on Thursday, February 23.

Taking to Instagram, Elle Fanning posted a slew of photos with her sister Dakota Fanning over the years.

As per Daily Mail, One of which included the girls standing near a character in costume from childhood.

Another snapped showed Elle in a hot pink mini dress while Dakota looked on horrified during a wild night out.

She penned, "It’s that time of February again. My beautiful sister’s birthday. And the last of its kind… 29th year!"

The All the Bright Places actress continued, "Wish we were celebrating at Mars 2112 tonight, partying with your own kind but, alas, you will have to put up with the mere mortals for now, HACKS included."

Calling her sister by her pet name, Cody, Elle added, "We had a moment last year, sitting on the couch and we looked at each other and you said, 'thank god I have a sister.' I wouldn’t be able to do life without you, Cody! I love you."

