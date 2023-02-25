 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles to abdicate within two years, predicts psychic

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

King Charles to abdicate within two years, predicts psychic

King Charles, who is set to be officially crowned in May, will abdicate within two years as his reign won’t be long, a celebrity psychic has predicted.

Celebrity psychic Jasmine Rose Anderson told Daily Express that due to the alignment of the planets over King Charles coronation weekend, it does not seem likely he will rule for a long time.

She said, “Right off the bat I am not seeing King Charles being our king for very long.

“I always tell my clients to expect delays during a Retrograde.”

The astrologer continued because of this, “it’s also not a good time to start anything new” such as a new job, or role, as is the case for the new King.

Jasmine went on to say: “Starting something new during a Retrograde can often mean problems will occur later on and it will be short lived.”

“Since Charles took on the role of King I have felt that his reign will not be a long one.”

The Express quoted the astrologer as saying, “I feel anything from a few months - 18 months, but as time goes on the more I feel that he will abdicate before a coronation. This is a possibility.

“Diving in a little deeper into some tarot, it looks like he will go through with his coronation and he will be successful, but it won't be a long reign like I felt,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris

Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris
Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Evan McClintock shares details about proposing to Eminem’s daughter

Evan McClintock shares details about proposing to Eminem’s daughter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘downright cruelty’ is exhausting

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘downright cruelty’ is exhausting
Snoop Dogg shares secret to happy marriage

Snoop Dogg shares secret to happy marriage
Harry, Meghan will struggle to repair their reputation amid feud with royal family

Harry, Meghan will struggle to repair their reputation amid feud with royal family

Riley Keough reveals ‘hilarious’ cameo by husband in upcoming ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough reveals ‘hilarious’ cameo by husband in upcoming ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
King Charles enjoying his long awaited time on throne, reveals monarch’s friend

King Charles enjoying his long awaited time on throne, reveals monarch’s friend
‘Callous and superficial’ Meghan Markle getting ‘real knock on the head’

‘Callous and superficial’ Meghan Markle getting ‘real knock on the head’
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky spark wedding rumors, fans speculate ‘more music delays’

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky spark wedding rumors, fans speculate ‘more music delays’