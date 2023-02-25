Riley Keough reveals ‘hilarious’ cameo by husband in upcoming ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough is starring as the titular Daisy Jones in the upcoming miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six, and there is a special guest who will be making a cameo.

During the Amazon Prime Video series’ premiere Thursday night, February 23rd, 2023, Elvis Presley’s eldest granddaughter revealed that her husband Ben Smith-Petersen will make an appearance in the show’s second episode.

“I don’t want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene,” Keough, 33, told Entertainment Tonight. “They were like, ‘Do you want Ben to do this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s hilarious.’”

While the actress did not reveal much about the cameo, she did mention how “exciting” filming the show was after over a year of music rehearsals.

Keough plays a singer in the show, whereas in real life she comes from a family of musicians following late grandpa King of Rock and Roll and then her mother late Lisa Marie Presley.

“I mean, it was amazing because I’m passionate about music and we had rehearsed for a year and a half,” she said. “So, by the time we got to the stage, it was very exciting and we were all just like thrilled to be able to test out the thing we’d been practicing for so long and it was wonderful.”

Sam Claflin, who plays co-lead band singer Billy Dunne alongside Keough, heaped on the praise, sharing how the two learned how to be rockstars for the first time together, despite Keough’s musical roots.

“In truth, I couldn’t have asked for a better teammate,” the Hunger Games actor, 36, told People. “As much as she had that reputation in her family genes, she didn’t come with much musical experience herself, so the two of us had each other to lean on in that way.”

He continued, “She just never carried that pressure with her. You wouldn’t know. And honestly, I had to kind of keep reminding myself that her granddad is Elvis Presley. She’s honestly just a joy to work with, like a genuine friend and someone I really care about.”

Daisy Jones & the Six premieres March 3rd, 2023, on Prime Video.