Saturday Feb 25 2023
Samantha reacts to 'South Park' episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle has reacted to South Park’s latest episode mocking the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry.

Samantha, who is in the middle of a high-profile legal battle with Meghan, has called the roasting of Harry and Meghan by animated comedy show South Park ‘hysterical’.

Speaking to GB News, Samantha said, "What I thought was so glaring and so brilliant about it is that it's true, for people who pay PR, they say they hate journalists, Harry hates journalists, but to pay PR – that is loaded with journalists, that is loaded with publications and television shows who say what you want and shape social perception in your favor while also disparaging and lying about others, thereby breaching their privacy."

She further said, “I think the whole ‘worldwide privacy tour’ is hysterical, because in my opinion and in the opinion of others, they're putting themselves on the world stage, using expensive PR while demanding privacy, while writing books, while being on ‘Oprah’ that had 50 million viewers."

