 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

ASAP Rocky says he wants to work with New Jeans member Hanni

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

The pair met at the 2023 Fashion Week in Milan
The pair met at the 2023 Fashion Week in Milan

American artist ASAP Rocky recently spoke about how he’d like to work with K-pop group New Jeans’ Hanni. Hanni is attending the 2023 Fashion Week in Milan, Italy as a global brand ambassador for Dior.

The young idol went on to meet many celebrities including actress and singer Halle Bailey and the CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzarri. One of the celebrities that she met was ASAP Rocky, who she also posed with for pictures.

While the two were chatting, the rapper expressed an interest in working with the young singer, saying: “We got to do the new (Gucci) campaign together.

According to Koreaboo, Netizens were elated to see the unexpected interaction between the two, joking that the older man wanted to adopt Hanni. Fans are also curious about what a collaboration would look like between the two.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop band Stray Kids’ Felix makes smoking gesture on stage: fans upset

K-pop band Stray Kids’ Felix makes smoking gesture on stage: fans upset
K-pop group New Jeans receive unexpected message from senior idol HyunA

K-pop group New Jeans receive unexpected message from senior idol HyunA
Adam Lambert supports Harry Styles over ‘queerbaiting’ accusations

Adam Lambert supports Harry Styles over ‘queerbaiting’ accusations

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes plots come back on TV show?

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes plots come back on TV show?
Japanese anime sees challenge from China at Berlin fest

Japanese anime sees challenge from China at Berlin fest
Prince Harry warned his 'shock marriage' with Meghan Markle won't last forever

Prince Harry warned his 'shock marriage' with Meghan Markle won't last forever
K-pop group Exo’s Kai releases comeback ‘Rover’ teaser: fans elated

K-pop group Exo’s Kai releases comeback ‘Rover’ teaser: fans elated
NATO to honour Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at CinemaCon

NATO to honour Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at CinemaCon
Slovak film director Jakubisko dies

Slovak film director Jakubisko dies
Lizzo makes hilarious reference at Ariana DeBose’s viral 2023 BAFTA Awards rap

Lizzo makes hilarious reference at Ariana DeBose’s viral 2023 BAFTA Awards rap
Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self

Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self
Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'