Sunday Feb 26 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan may host a party in UK

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may host a party at Frogmore Cottage during King Charles's coronation in May if they decide to attend the event.

According to express.co.uk, columnist Lee Cohen said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex mau try to "upstage" the coronation with a new photo of their son Archie who turns four in May.

He said: "It's terribly petty, but the Sussexes, who no longer have their royal platform, seem to relish any opportunity to attempt to upstage a royal occasion.

"It's not as if the Royal Family seek occasions to upstage the antics of the Sussexes, quite the opposite."

According to the British media, Prince William also fears Harry and Meghan will steal the limelight from the coronation if they are invited.

The reports said that William has opposed the idea of inviting Harry to the coronation.

King Charles, who thinks Harry's absence would be more problematic than his attendance, has reportedly requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between Harry and William to attend the coronation.

