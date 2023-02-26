Cardi B talks ‘spiritual’ effects of community service

Cardi B has just turned to social media to gush over the ‘life changing’ perspective she’s achieved since signing up for community service.

The rapper dished over it all in a lengthy post to Twitter.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” she started off by admitting.

“Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears.”

Before concluding she also added, “Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

For those unversed, Cardi B’s mandatory community hours stint is in connection to a 2018 strip club fight that broke out, and as part of her plea deal, she has a few mandatory hours left to go.

The fight in question allegedly occurred when Cardi B ‘ordered an attack’ on one of the bartenders she accused of having an affair with Offset.

This news was initially brought to light by, both, the New York Times and TMZ.