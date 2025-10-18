Chris O'Donnell talks about working with his 'Grey’s Anatomy' castmates on '9-1-1: Nashville'

Chris O’Donnell has finally revealed which of his Grey’s Anatomy castmates he wants to see on 9-1-1: Nashville.

On October 7, the 55-year-old American actor attended the 9-1-1 premiere at the W Hotel in Nashville, where he conversed with PEOPLE magazine.

Chris, who is playing the role of Captain Don Sharpe in the recently released procedural drama television series, shared who he thinks from Grey’s Anatomy might be the perfect “fit” for his new show.

He said, “They were all great. I mean, Sandra [Oh] … There's so many talented actors. Patrick [Dempsey] used to live in my neighborhood. I haven't seen him in forever. ... Ellen [Pompeo].”

The Batman Forever star added, “Ellen's still doing the show, I think, or at least part-time. It's been, I think, what, 20, 25 years?”

For those unaware, Chris, who appeared as one of Meredith’s love interests in seasons 2 and 3 of Grey’s Anatomy, is already working opposite Jessica Capshaw on 9-1-1: Nashville, who also played Arizona Robbins in the medical drama television series.

Both stars also starred in the Boston-based legal drama The Practice and reflecting on this coincidence, the NCIS actor quipped, “We, you know, overlapped on a couple different shows, which is a small world.”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that 9-1-1: Nashville, which was released on October 9, 2025, airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.